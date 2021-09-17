New England Patriots vs New York Jets, September 19, 2021

The New England Patriots have a big game on the road Sunday, September 19 against AFC rivals the New York Jets.

The game gets started at 1 p.m. in the Meadowlands. The pregame kicks off at 10:00 a.m.

Listen for a special presentation of the game on Q 96.1, WQHR. (We broadcast the Patriots on the Q when there is a Red Sox game scheduled on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI at the same time. Q 96.1 will return to normal broadcasting after the post game. Most of New England’s games will be on the Rock when there is not scheduling overlap).

The hosts for the pregame get you prepped for the lineups and matchups. Listen to Marc Bertrand and Chris Gasper starting three hours before kickoff.

Bob Socci and Scott Zolak call the game - Socci doing the play by play and Zolak bringing the exciting commentary. You feel right at home listening to these two do the games every time the Patriots play. They also make great sound bites for after the game and to promote other, upcoming games.

The New England Patriots have a really good Facebook with highlights, live press conferences, game stats and articles on what to look for in this week’s game. Mac Jines takes the podium in the Facebook link below to talk about executing drives, third downs and getting the reads against the New York Jets.

