Naya Rivera is presumed dead after she went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son Wednesday (July 8).

Early Thursday morning, the Ventura County Sheriff confirmed that the 33-year-old Glee star had rented a pontoon boat for a vacation at Lake Piru, located just north of Los Angeles, at about 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Hours later, however, her son, Josey, was found asleep in the boat alone. He was wearing a life vest.

Josey reportedly told authorities that he and his mother went swimming in the lake, but that Rivera never got back into the boat with him.

Rivera's purse and an adult-sized life vest were reportedly found in the boat.

After officials were notified of Rivera's disappearance, a search was launched immediately using drones, dive teams and helicopters. As of midnight (PST), the actress has not yet been found.

Robert Kovacik, a journalist at NBC Los Angeles, reported that the actress is now "presumed dead," according to the Ventura County Sheriff.

The search and rescue mission for Rivera will "continue at first light" Thursday morning (July 9).

This story is developing...