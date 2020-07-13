Naya Rivera Recovery Mission: Body Found in Lake Piru

UPDATE (5:15 PM ET): Officials confirmed during a press release this afternoon that the body found was indeed Naya Rivera.

UPDATE (3:30 PM ET): Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department revealed this afternoon that the body found in Lake Piru was discovered floating on the surface of the water near a cove not too far off from the boating dock.

The discovery was made by a boat crew carrying recovery divers early this morning.

The family has been notified. An examination and autopsy of the body is planned to take place.

A body has been found at Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera went missing on July 8.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was discovered and is being recovered Monday (July 13), five days after the former Glee star first disappeared following a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey in California.

"A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning," they tweeted. "The recovery is in progress."

Authorities would not immediately say if the body found was Rivera's, but a news conference is set to take place at 2 PM PT at the lake, after next of kin has been notified.

The 33-year-old actress was reported missing on July 8 after her child, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found asleep alone on a pontoon she rented. Josey told authorities he and his mom had gone swimming but never got back on the boat.

According to multiple reports, he was wearing a life vest, and another adult life jacket was found in the pontoon along with a few of Rivera's personal items.

One day later, authorities announced that the search for Rivera was now a recovery mission and that she was presumed dead from accidental drowning. Search and rescue diver Robert Inglis also told The Daily Mail on Saturday (July 11) that she could have also hit her head while diving into the lake.

This story is developing...