The late ‘90s made quite the splash in the world of film. It was the time before we had Netflix, Hulu and Redbox, so we consumed our movies via Friday night movie premieres and VHS tapes from Blockbuster. (Remember the ancient expression, “Be kind, rewind”?)

The decade also gave us everything from iconic rom-coms to films that became cult classics. If you think back to 1999 specifically, memorable flicks like Office Space, Big Daddy and American Pie made us LOL all day long. Meanwhile, horror standouts like the The Sixth Sense and The Blair Witch Project scared us silly. We wanted to dress like every character in the The Matrix and Star Wars: Episode I – Phantom Menace. Plus, we couldn’t help but fall in love with Never Been Kissed, 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s All That. Man, were ‘90s films a time.

With 2019 already almost a month in, this year also marks the 20th anniversary for many of these fan favorites in film. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most notable movie titles from 1999 that are celebrating two decades of quoteworthy lines, characters we love and stories we can’t forget.