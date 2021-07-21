During their quarterly earnings report, Netflix revealed which of their recent movies had made the biggest impact on their audience. As it turns out, two of spring 2021’s films became among the most-watched titles in Netflix’s history. They were Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie, and Fatherhood, the parenting dramedy starring Kevin Hart. They’re now the eighth and tenth most-watched Netflix original movies in history, respectively.

According to Netflix, Army of the Dead was watched by 75 million Netflix subscribers in its first 28 days of release while Fatherhood was watched by 74 million users over the same stretch of time. Here is how they rate among Netflix’s most-watched films ever, as of July 2021:

The Most Watched Netflix Movies Ever (These numbers refer to the number of accounts that tuned in during a film’s first 28 days of release. To qualify, ann account had to watch at least two minutes of a movie.)

Bear in mind that Netflix counts anyone who turns on one of these movies for two minutes as a viewer. If you bailed on Project Power after 2.5 minutes, Netflix still lumps you in with the people who “watched” the movie. (If Project Power was so dull, it put you to sleep on your couch after 15 minutes, that counts too.)

The numbers for Fatherhood and Army of the Dead are pretty solid, but it’s kind of surprising they’re not bigger. More people watched Mark Wahlberg in a forgettable movie version of a TV show no one under 40 remembers in the first place than watched Zack Snyder’s big budget zombie apocalypse movie? More people watched Chris Hemsworth as a depressed mercenary than any of those! Netflix’s algorithm must be working overtime to try to figure all this out.