Destination Moosehead Lake Chocolate Festival This Sunday

The 19th annual destination Moosehead Lake Chocolate Festival is ready to go, and you should go. We all should go.

Even if you got lots of chocolate for Valentine's Day, you probably didn't get this chocolate

It is the 19th annual, and it is this Sunday the 19th at a new location

Get our free mobile app

Greenville Consolidated School. 130 Pritham Ave. The hours are between Noon and Three p.m.

Destination Moosehead Lake Destination Moosehead Lake loading...

You can purchase your tickets in advance by clicking here, and tickets will be available at the door on Sunday beginning at noon.

The cost for the chocolate is $10 for a large box, or $5 for a small box.

getty images getty images loading...

And again this year the kids corner, silent and raffle auctions Including donated signed sports items from both the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. And Oh yeah... free popcorn for everyone.

But oh that chocolate - Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, chocolate covered caramel, chocolate covered toffee, chocolate covered nuts, chocolate covered fruit,

Destination Moosehead Lake Destination Moosehead Lake loading...

And if they have chocolate peanut butter cups this year, make sure you're there ahead of me.

All made locally by Moosehead Lake Bakers.

All that delicious chocolate, this weekend. It'll be Valentine's Day all over again, except better.

The Chocolate Festival is held to bring awareness to how beautiful the Moosehead Lake region is, and to bring Mainers in to enjoy the event and the region.

We all realize how beautiful the area is, and the chocolate makes it even more special.