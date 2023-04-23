Maine’s Largest Lake Named One of the Best Vacation Spots in America

A prominenant news website has given top billing to one of Maine's iconic natural beauties.

US News & World Report recently released a list of America's top destinations for a lake vacation this Summer. The 32 lakes listed can be found in all corners of the country, including here in Maine, as Moosehead Lake made the cut.

Located in Northwestern part of the state, Moosehead is Maine's largest lake, and the second largest in all of New England. Moosehead is known for its sheer beauty, recreational activities, remoteness, and incredible scenery.

The recreational activities and wildlife are what really stood out to US News & World Report. Here is a little of what they had to say.

...the Moosehead Lake area is populated with moose, so much so that moose outnumber people three to one...The lake is also known for its fishing: You can catch salmon and trout here, and during winter ice shacks can be rented on the lake for ice fishing.

I guess you could also say the article points out quite possibly the best feature of Moosehead, that wonderful Maine remoteness. There's nothing like enjoying America's great outdoors, without 100 other people all around cramping your style.

It should be mentioned this list isn't just about the lake, but the entire region. Moosehead is surrounded by beauty and activities. Those include camping, mountain hikes, whitewater rafting, and some of the best snowmobiling in the region. Honestly, it would be more shocking if Moosehead Lake wasn't on this list.

This isn't the only love Moosehead has been receiving lately. The Bangor Daily News recently published an article about the region's spring fishing season, and travel blog Two Scots Abroad have even more tips on how to have a wonderful time in the region.

Just another amazing part of Maine that receives the wonderful recognition it so very much deserves.

