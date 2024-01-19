Maine’s Oakhurst Dairy and Holy Donut Created a New Drink

This is nothing short of brilliant.

Two iconic Maine brands are getting together to make something that you are going to want to try. Oakhurst Dairy and The Holy Donut (love them both!) have created a new milk! Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut. Yes, please! The limited edition flavor is inspired by the gourmet donut company’s popular Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut.

When is this deliciousness available?

Look for this new obsession in local grocery stores and The Holy Donut’s locations in Portland, Scarborough, and Arundel. Plus, you can go to their launch party on Saturday, January 20, at The Holy Donut on Route 1 in Scarborough. They are even doing a donut-on-a-string eating contest, and an exclusive first taste of the new flavored milk.

In case you don't know the classic donut-on-a-string game, here's what you probably played as a kid.

On Saturday at Scarborough's Holy Donut, there will be four groups of people, blindfolded and battling to devour a donut hanging by a string as fast as they can. The winners will not only be crowned, but also snag some Oakhurst and The Holy Donut swag and prizes. It’s an entertaining showdown you don’t want to miss!

Blindfolded? Oh, that's a viral video in the making!

When is the launch party at Scarborough's Holy Donut?

It's Saturday, January 20, from 10 in the morning until noon. There will also be other games, prizes, and, of course, milk and donut tastings. Am I the only one so excited that I can drink my favorite Holy Donut while eating my favorite Holy Donut?

