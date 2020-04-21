MMG Insurance has donated $25,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, to help provide relief for Aroostook County residents dealing with food insecurity.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising unemployment, supply chain issues, and the closure of schools and other public services has added to the difficulties. More than 10,000 Aroostook County residents are dealing with food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children.

The Good Shepherd Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in Maine and distributes food to over 30 food pantries and meal sites in Aroostook County.

“During these unprecedented times we felt compelled to support our Aroostook County neighbors and friends by aiding in hunger-relief efforts,” states Larry Shaw, MMG president and CEO. “Good Shepherd Food Bank is an essential resource to the state of Maine and we are appreciative of their efforts to support Mainers in this time of incredible need.”

Seeing a spike in Mainers requesting help and following CDC's guidelines, the food bank has shifted its distribution model to prepacked emergency food boxes.