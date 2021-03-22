Ignite Presque Isle Receives Introductory Donation

Ignite Presque Isle is excited to announce that RE/MAX in Presque Isle, Maine has committed all their commission from the purchase and sale of the Northeastland to the capital campaign for the Hotel’s purchase by the non-profit.

This major gift is the leader for the matching funds to meet the commitment from the Rodney and Mary Barton Smith Family Foundation. Jan Lucas, Community Manager for Ignite PI said, “This is a big first step. The response to the news has been overwhelming. The entire Ignite PI team is excited by the support and energy to grow our community and we want to thank Jane and her team at RE/MAX for their generosity and leadership.”

“Working with Ignite PI has been such a pleasure. It is not often that innovative ideas like this come along and RE/MAX Team and I are thrilled to help”, said Jane Towle. “Our RE/MAX Team feels strongly that we should do as much as we can to make our region stronger and we are here to help support creative energies. We are grateful that Ignite PI will have a positive impact on our community, and we look forward to others joining us in this exciting opportunity. Our strong real estate market is creating the ideal circumstances for an initiative like Ignite PI, and we are happy to see the enthusiasm grow”

Since the launch of the campaign just days ago, Ignite PI has raised one third of the necessary match to complete the purchase. Ignite PI still needs to fundraise another $180,000.00 in the next few weeks to meet the goal. The Board and staff of Ignite PI are actively approaching the community to contribute to the goal. Interested donors can visit the Ignite Presque Isle website at www.ignitepi.org or email info@ignitepi.org. Ignite PI has launched their first annual Be a Spark Campaign. Clint Deschene shared “The Be a Spark Campaign was kicked off with an initial $20 gift. This gift sparked the momentum to help us meet our goal. We are asking all individuals in the community to “Be a Spark”. Any donation is a spark, because we know how important each of us is when we demonstrate our pride as a community. No gift is too big or too small.”