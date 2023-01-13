MLK Day is a Fee Free Day at Acadia National Park

MLK Day is a Fee Free Day at Acadia National Park

Paul Wolfe, Townsquare Media

Monday will be a fee free day at Acadia National Park.

The National Park Service has announced free entrance days for 2023. On five select days this year, anyone can visit national parks for free. According to the NPS, "fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee." The first fee free day is coming up.

2023 Fee-Free Days:

  • January 16: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 22: First day of National Park Week
  • August 4: Great American Outdoors Day
  • September 23: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day

Fee-free days do not cover amenities or use fees for activities like camping, boat launch use, transportation, or special tours.

Getty Images
loading...

Winter in Acadia National Park poses unique outdoor recreation opportunities. With the summer crowds long gone, the park's many popular hiking trails are less populated. The 45 miles of Carriage Roads are a perfect way to stroll around the park on skis or in snowshoes. When conditions allow, volunteers groom sections of the roads for cross-country skiers. Snowshoers are asked to stay off any groomed tracks.

Remember, you need a Park Pass year-round now.

Unplowed park roads are also great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, just watch for snowmobilers. That's right, snowmobiling is allowed on the 27-mile Park Loop Road system. The permitted snow-sled routes also include the road up Cadillac Mountain and most fire roads.

Get our free mobile app

Learn more about winter visitation at Acadia National Park here.

Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park

George B. Dorr spent much of his life creating, expanding and caring for Acadia National Park. That's why he's often referred to as the father of Acadia National Park. According to the National Park Service, the property known as the "Old Farm" was accepted by the park in 1941. On the property is the ruins of what was a 30-room summer "cottage," the remnants of a saltwater pool, and a small beach. It's just an easy walk through the woods away.

15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine

Ice fishing is an excellent way to embrace the cold winter months in Maine. It will get you outdoors for some fresh air, it's family friendly, and a successful day could yield a tasty dinner. If you're new to the sport, we put together a list of gear you'll need for a fun, comfortable, and successful day on the ice. Some of these items are more essential than others. Some gear may not be essential at all, depending on how you plan to fish. Again, the items we listed are geared towards those who are new to ice fishing.

Before we get to the list, remember to dress appropriately for the cold weather. We didn't put warm outerwear on the list, but it's definitely a must-have. Dressing in layers is important to ensure you're warm enough throughout the day on the ice. If you start getting too warm, you can simply take a layer off. Hand warmers are also worth packing.

Filed Under: Acadia National Park
Categories: Articles, Maine Outdoors
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From