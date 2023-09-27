A four-year-old boy who went missing from the Highland Preschool on the Kennebec Road earlier this week, sustained serious injuries after falling into a nearby pool, authorities have confirmed.

Hampden Public Safety issued a statement regarding the incident Monday afternoon saying:

"Upon arrival, the child had been located at a nearby residence. The child was seriously injured and required medical attention. Hampden Ambulance was immediately called and emergency personnel arrived quickly."

Hampden Public Safety Director has confirmed that the child fell into a neighboring pool but is expected to recover.

"The child walked away from the enclosed playground of his preschool and fell into a pool located at a nearby residence. He was immediately located by a staff member at the preschool. Resuscitation efforts began immediately. Hampden Ambulance provided advanced life support care and transported him to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. "

Highland Pre-school, Google Highland Pre-school, Google loading...

The statement goes on to say that the boy is expected to make a full recovery and that his family is grateful to EMS responders who helped with his care.

