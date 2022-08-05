A 33-year-old man from Miramichi died early Thursday morning following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Trout Brook, N.B.



Members of the Sunny Corner RCMP, Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 430 around 3:00 a.m. The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Sgt. Éric Dubé of the Northeast District RCMP. The man’s identity was not released.

Investigators believe the ATV was travelling on the roadway when it went into a ditch, struck a number of trees and rolled over.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and continues to assist with the ongoing investigation, Sgt. Dubé said. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The RCMP are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.