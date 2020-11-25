Meghan Markle Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July.

On Wednesday (November 25), Markle published an opinion piece about her experience in The New York Times.

She recounted how, over the summer, while changing her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's diaper, she felt a sudden sharp cramp in her abdomen. She hummed a lullaby to keep them both calm. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand," she recalled. "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

Markle shared how losing a child carries "an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few." She and her husband, Prince Harry, learned that out of every 100 women, ten to twenty will suffer a miscarriage in their lifetime.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," Markle added.

Aside from writing about her miscarriage, Markle wrote about mental health amid the global pandemic, the U.S. presidential election and Breonna Taylor's police brutality murder. She concluded her piece by encouraging people to ask one another, "Are you OK?"

"We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes — sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears. For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another."