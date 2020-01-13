Meghan Markle’s Disney Contract Was All Prince Harry’s Idea

Meghan Markle and Disney have reportedly signed a deal for her to do voiceovers — and a resurfaced video reveals it may have all been Prince Harry's idea.

Less than one week after the royal couple announced they're stepping down as senior members of the royal family, reports surfaced that the Duchess of Sussex signed a contract to do some voiceover work for Disney in exchange for a donation to the organization Elephants Without Borders, who helps protect animals from poachers.

According to The Sunday Times, the deal was signed before the pair's bombshell announcement. No details about the project have been revealed, but it would seem very fitting if Markle voiced a Disney princess.

Though she nor the company have confirmed the news, a video has surfaced of Prince Harry praising his wife's talents to Disney CEO Bob Iger during the premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. In a clip from The Shade Room, Prince Harry appears to say "You know she does voiceovers?" to which Iger replies "Oh really? Ah."

The Duke then asks "Did you know that?" and Iger responds "I did not know that" — to which Prince Harry replies "You seemed surprised, but yeah, she's really interested."

"Sure...we'd love to try," Iger agrees.

Check out the video for yourself, below:

As per their official statement, Markle and Prince Harry said they are working "to become financially independent" and while this reported Disney deal is for charity, it does mark her return to acting, which raises questions about her career and provides some insight into how the couple plans to support themselves in the future.