MDEA Dismantles Meth Lab, Hartland, Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Lab Response Team dismantled a methamphetamine making operation in Hartland Wednesday.

MDEA

The meth lab had been investigated by MDEA agents for several weeks.

On Wednesday, MDEA agents, Somerset County deputy sheriffs and State Troopers went to the home of Corey Swain on Commercial Street and searched the property. They found evidence of the making and distribution of the drug.

43-year-old Swain was arrested and charged with aggravated operation of a meth lab and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. The aggravating factor is Swain's home is within 1,000 feet of the Somerset Valley Middle School.

Swain was taken to the Somerset County Jail where no bail was set as he is already on probation following a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Several additional suspects are being sought and will be charged for their roles as the investigation continues.

Also assisting at the scene were the Maine DEP, Hartland Fire Department and EMTs from Northern Light Health.