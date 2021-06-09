A 40-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Tuesday, June 8 as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Anthony Barrett Cremona was arrested after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Lewiston Police executed a search warrant at his apartment at 83 Bartlett Street, Lewiston, Maine. The warrant was part of the ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and the distribution of illegal drugs in Lewiston and the surrounding areas.

Anthony Barrett Cremona is charged with multiple crimes including: Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled W Drugs – (Cocaine) Class A; Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled W Drugs – (Cocaine Base) Class A; Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled W Drugs – (Methamphetamine) Class A; Felon In Possession Of A Firearm – Class C.

The Lewiston Police assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in locating several illegal drugs at the Bartlett Street apartment. Authorities seized 130 grams of methamphetamine in addition to 150 grams of cocaine. They also located 150 grams of cocaine base (crack). Agents also seized seven firearms and $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Additionally, officers also found scales, packaging and other items related to large scale drug distribution.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said the street value of the drugs seized are in excess of $40,000.

In addition to the MDEA drug charges, Cremona faces charges from the Lewiston Police which include: Domestic Violence (Assault; Domestic Violence (Terrorizing); Warrant – Probation Violation

He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail with bail set at $20,000. Cremona will make his first court appearance Friday, June 11 at 1 pm at the Lewiston District Court.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Scott J. Pelletier. The Lewiston Police Department is located at 171 Park Street, Lewiston, Maine.