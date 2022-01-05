McAtee Powers Wildcats Past Vikings in Presque Isle; Full Recap

The Rivalry Renewed

On Wednesday night the Presque Isle Wildcats hosted Aroostook County rival the Caribou Vikings in Class B boys basketball action. The game was broadcasted on 101.9 The Rock.

Presque Isle came into the game with at 4-2 record and feature a duo of Malachi Cummings and Xavier McAtee who lead the Wildcats in almost every statistical category. Caribou is rebuilding but coach Kyle Corrigan has some young talent to work with and mold over the season.

1st Quarter

Presque Isle used a balanced attack to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Xavier McAtee and Jack Hallett each scored 4 points in the quarter for the Wildcats. Malachi Cummings, Jackson Maynard, and Noah Yarema each had 2 points in the first. Ari Plante made a three-point field goal, and Avery Thibodeau scored 4 points for Caribou.

2nd Quarter

The Wildcats offense struggled in the second quarter when McAtee and Cummings both got into foul trouble. Dawson Beaulieu hit a three-point shot for Presque Isle, with Hallett and Yerema each scoring 2 points in the quarter. Thibodeau led the Vikings with 5 points in the second and Wesley Lapointe scored 2 points. Presque Isle led 21-14 going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Both teams' offenses came alive in the third quarter and Reece Cavagnaro was the star of the show. The Caribou guard scored 9 points in the quarter. Tristen Robbins scored 4 points for the Vikings with LaPlante and Thibodeau each adding 3 points apiece. For Presque Isle Yerema scored 6 points and Cummings had 5 points. Mcatee added 4 points and Hallett scored 3 points. Caribou closed the gap to make a 37-33 Presque lead after the third quarter.

Get our free mobile app

4th Quarter

Presque Isle pulled away from Caribou in the fourth quarter and McAtee led the way with 10 points. Xavier finished with a game-high 18 points. Malachi Cummings scored 8 points and Yerema added 2 points in the fourth. Cummings finished with 13 points and Yerema had 12 points in the game. Jack Hallett gave Presque Isle 9 points in total, and Beaulieu finished with 3 and Maynard had 2 points. Presque Isle would go on to a 57-41 victory over the Vikings. Avery Thibodeau led Caribou with 14 points, Cavagnaro finished 9 points, and Lapointe finished with 8 points. Tristen Robbins scored 5 points, Ari Plante scored 3, and Brayden Sargent scored 2 points.

Up Next:

Presque Isle (5-2) will travel on Saturday to take on Washington Academy and Caribou (1-6) will be on the road facing John Bapst.

Caribou @ Presque Isle Girls Varsity Basketball 1-4 Images from the game in played between the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings girls teams