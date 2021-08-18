Masks Required at Acadia National Park, Maine

The summer is winding down and we’re all planning a few last trips to enjoy the weather. Acadia National Park is a destination many of us from the County go to for a road trip. Make sure you take your masks with you when you go.

There is a mask mandate for all indoor spaces even if you’ve been vaccinated. This also applies to some outdoor areas too. The rule went into effect Monday, August 16, 2021.

Hancock County where Acadia is located is currently listed as a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission.

Not only will visitors to the park be required to wear masks, but the employees and personnel will have to abide by the policy as well. This includes several locations like restaurants and lodges, the visitors centers, gift shops and administrative offices.

Some of the outdoor areas and activities also require masks like at the Hulls Cove Visitors Center plaza, amphitheaters at the campground, Island Explorer Bus Stops and the programs run by the park rangers.

Acadia National Park has a very good Facebook. It’s updated and maintained several times a day. There’s good information on the requirements and guidelines.

It’s important to note that the campground capacity is reduced. You must reserve a site online this year. The park is not allowing last minute requests for a space.

Get our free mobile app

There are so many natural beauties with so many impressive places to walk and hike. The views of the coast are known around the world. Plan ahead when going to the park and enjoy your time.