Mariah Carey and Other Stars Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by Thanking Health Care Workers

Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Smith and other big Hollywood stars are coming together to celebrate health care workers on #WorldHealthDay.

This year hits a little differently for a lot of people due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic since many doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are risking their lives on the front lines of this crisis to save the world.

To show appreciation and gratitude, many joined in on the movement by thanking health care workers for all that they're doing for us. Below, check out a list of celebrities who celebrated #WorldHealthDay on Twitter.