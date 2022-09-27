Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine

A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police.

On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on U.S. Route 2 in Greenbush when the operator fled into the woods. Corporal Taylor Dube and Sgt. Alden Bustard of the Northern Field Troop joined deputies at a railroad bed off Route 2 to begin a K9 track.



Man removes clothing, discards items during police pursuit in Maine woods

State Police say K9 Odin first located a helmet and riding gloves belonging to the operator of the motorcycle. The track continued for several miles through the woods and crossed a creek. At various points throughout the track, police say K9 Odin found the suspect’s pants, riding jacket, riding pants, a sweatshirt, and a rolled-up dollar bill with a lighter inside. The K9 led the team to the area of the Cardville Road in Greenbush where the track was lost.

State Police say information was obtained from a resident that a man in his underwear had been seen coming out of the woods and getting into a vehicle in the area about 30 to 40 minutes before. The suspect was not immediately located.

Police did not say whether they had any indication of the man's identity. Items recovered during the K9 track were collected as evidence, police say.

Anyone with information that may be helpful should contact Maine State Police in Bangor at (207) 973-3700 ext. 9. The investigation continues.

This article will be updated as new information becomes known.

