Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Maine
A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug trafficking close to a kilo of fentanyl in the state of Maine.
Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking
Eddy Azcona, aka Cucu, from Lawrence Massachusetts will also have five years of supervised release after his prison term. He pleaded guilty to the charges on July 31, 2023.
Career Offender
Officials said Azcona is a career offender. He had prior convictions for drugs in New Hampshire and Maine.
Law Enforcement Set Up Controlled Purchase
Azcona was arrested after agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and officers with the Scarborough Police Department had arranged to make a controlled purchase of a kilogram of fentanyl from Azcona.
Suspect Tried to Flee at High Rate of Speed and Crashed
The deal was set up in the parking lot of a shopping center in Scarborough. When law enforcement approached Azcona, he fled. He drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashed into an unmarked police vehicle, lost control of the car and collided with a light pole in the parking lot, according to court records. Officials seized 975.4 grams of fentanyl.
Sentenced in U.S. District Court
The sentence was handed down by Chief Judge Jon D. Levy in U.S. District Court in Portland.
- READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Maine Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: 54-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car
Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard