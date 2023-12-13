Eight People Arrested and 1 Ounce of Fentanyl Seized in Maine
Eight people were arrested and 1 ounce of fentanyl was seized after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lewiston on Tuesday.
17 People Inside the Home when Police Arrived
A total of 17 people were inside the apartment at 149 College Street when law enforcement went inside the single-family home.
Some People Tried to Flee the Residence
The Lewiston Police Department said some of the individuals “attempted to flee as police entered the residence.”
Eight People Arrested and Charged
- Jasmine Neill, 27 of Freeport, arrested for Refusing to Submit to Arrest
- Stephanie Hallmon, 45 of Lewiston was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs
- Mohamud Nassib, 27 of Lewiston was arrested for Refusing to Submit to Arrest and VCR
- James Roseney, 40 of Lewiston was arrested for Refusing to Submit to Arrest + 4 Warrants Charging: Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder, FTA for Sentencing, 7 Days Sentence, FTA Disorderly Conduct, FTA for Sentencing, 60 Days, Failure to Report
- Keosha Craig-Pontoo, 32 of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant charging Unlawful Possession of Drugs
- Ali Ali, 35 of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant charging FTA for Criminal Trespass
- Ashley Langlois, 35 of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant charging FTA for Theft
- Fritz Blanchard, 38 of Lewiston was arrested on charges of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry and VCR
Law Enforcement Involved in the Case
Lewiston Police (Task Force Agents, CRU, CRO and Patrol) executed the search warrant. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with transporting and booking the prisoners.
