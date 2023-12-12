23-Year-Old Maine Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for drug trafficking after a large amount of meth was found in her vehicle after a traffic stop in Carmel on Sunday evening.

Police Found Large Quantity of Meth after Traffic Stop

Ashley Dunroe from Kenduskeag was taken into custody at approximately 6:50 pm on Route 2. Police pulled her over after an officer saw her driving dangerously.

Driver was on Probation and License Suspended

Police determined that Dunroe was on probation and her license was under suspension. The vehicle she was driving was also not registered.

58.9 Grams of Meth Seized

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office seized 58.9 grams of meth on her person and in the vehicle.

Facing Several Charges

Dunroe is facing multiple charges including Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle by Current Owner and Probation Violation.

Police Looking for More Information

Contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 947-4585 if you have any information related to the case. You can also submit a tip on the Sheriff Office's app.

