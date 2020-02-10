Man Injured in 300-Foot Tumble off Cliff in Maine

DIXFIELD, Maine (AP) — Wardens say a Massachusetts man survived sliding and tumbling down a 300-foot cliff face when he lost his footing over the weekend in Dixfield, Maine.

Officials say 54-year-old Robert Burns, of Waltham, Massachusetts, suffered numerous injuries and was airlifted early Sunday to Central Maine Medical Center.

Officials say Burns drove his tracked all-terrain vehicle to the top of Holt Hill late Saturday.

He was looking over the cliff known as Bull Rock when he lost his footing and slid down the steep face.