A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 3+ years in prison for an armed standoff at the Brewer Walmart in August 2021.

Patrick Mullen from Portland was charged with “being a felon in possession of a firearm.” He received a total of 37 months from U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker in a Bangor Court on Wednesday. Mullen pleaded guilty on February 10 2022.

Suspect Had Three Outstanding Warrants

Court records show that the Brewer Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the Brewer Walmart parking lot on August 28, 2021. Mullen was in his truck in the lot holding a firearm when authorities arrived on the scene. Law enforcement officials determined that he had three outstanding warrants. Mullen was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Mullen was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior conviction in 2017 in Washington County Unified Court for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Law Enforcement Involved in the Investigation

Multiple agencies and departments were involved in investigating the case including the Brewer, Holden and Bangor Police Departments; the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office; the Maine State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

Law enforcement across the state are coming together for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) to help make our communities safer for everyone. This case is part of that effort. For more information about PSN, go to www.justice.gov/psn.