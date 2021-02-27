Man Dead Following Fatal Farmington Fire

The State of Maine has recorded another fatal fire.

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, one man is dead following a Saturday morning fire in Farmington.

The 911 call came into the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center on the morning of Saturday, February 27th, 2021. The call reported a fire at 160 Clover Mills Road in Farmington. Firefighters and and emergency medical personnel were quickly dispatched to the residence.

The press release says, in part:

"Initial responders determined that two people were inside of the residence at the time of the fire. One person, an adult female, was able to exit the residence and was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other occupant of the residence was eventually located by emergency personnel but did not survive the fire."

The deceased has been identified as 75 year old William Vincent, of Farmington. Vincent reportedly lived at the property.

In addition to the Farmington Fire Department, Temple, New Sharon, Jay, Wilton, and Strong Fire Departments were also on the scene. Medical services were provided by North Start Ambulance service.

The investigation continues, but there does not appear to be foul play.

This is the third fatal fire in Maine this week.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those involved.

