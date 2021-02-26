Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Billie Eilish doesn't want to watch her own documentary, why Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was called out and more, below.

Billie Eilish Can’t Watch Her Own Documentary

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is now available to watch on Apple TV+—but the pop star herself probably won't be queuing it up in her watchlist. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Eilish admitted the doc was “hard for her to watch” and that she felt “super annoying [back] then.” (via People)

What Does Your Check Engine Light Even Mean?

In a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hyundai, the average American will drive around for nine days before getting their check engine light checked out. The survey also found that nearly half of Americans who have been late or missed an event did so because their vehicle broke down. The average person drives 7,460 miles before changing their oil, though the recommended mile mark for an oil change is 5,000. (via Study Finds)

Pat Sajak Called Out for Mocking Contestant’s Speech Difficulty

Long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has been called out for mocking a contestant's speech difficulty. After Sajak mimicked contestant Chris Brimble’s lisp, viewers took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. Brimble went on to win nearly $12,000. (via Yahoo!)

'Chance of Rain' Not What You Think

A viral TikTok video has revealed that a “chance of rain” does not mean what you probably think it does. The weather forecast term means is that it will rain, but it might only rain in part of your area. So, if there is a 30 percent chance of rain, it means that only 30 percent of your geographical area will likely experience rain. (via BuzzFeed)

Woman's Tattoo Has Not Aged Well During Pandemic



On March 4, 2020, a Kentucky woman got a tattoo that sadly hasn't aged well amid COVID-19. The tat, which reads, "Courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask," was meant as a metaphor to not be someone you are not. The woman says she is not an anti-masker but fears people will now assume she is. Last summer, she wore a cardigan to cover the ink. (via BuzzFeed)

Jada Pinkett Smith Launches Eco-Friendly Brand



Jada Pinkett Smith has launched a new brand at Target. The company, Hey Human, is an Eco-friendly personal care brand, with every product costing under $6.00. (via Good Morning America)