After Winner Opts For Cash, HGtv ‘Urban Oasis’ House In Portland Is For Sale
For months, people around the world entered a sweepstakes contest from HGtv that promised one winner a spectacularly renovated house in Portland dubbed an "urban oasis". A couple of weeks ago, a winner was finally declared. It was a young woman from Seattle. In the fine print of the contest, HGtv allows winners to either take the house, in this case valued at $650,000, or take a cash option of $350,000. The winner from Seattle decided against moving all the way across the country and took the cash. Now, the "urban oasis" is available for sale.