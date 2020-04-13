Augusta Center for Health & Rehab Now Has 55 COVID-19 Cases

According to WGME, 41 patients and 14 staff members have now tested positive for coronavirus at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

The health and rehab facility, located at 188 Eastern Avenue in Augusta, has been taking extra precaution since the first positive COVID test. They've increased their protective measures and also increased the amount of personal protective equipment.

So far, at least one patient at the facility has died from coronavirus. The increase in cases will be reflected during tomorrow's CDC update with Dr. Nirav Shah.

Including the new reported cases from Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Maine now has a total of 633 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Along with Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Maine CDC indicated the previous long-term care facility outbreaks were at the Tall Pines Retirement and Health Care Community in Belfast and the Maine Veterans' Homes Scarborough location.