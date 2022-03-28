The code word to win a pair of Sting tickets is on the Q 96.1 App at 11 a.m. (ET). Caller #6 wins. Call the Q now, (207) 764-5600.

Win Sting Tickets on the Q 96.1 App

Sting is coming to Maine and we have tickets for you to win. He’s bringing his “My Songs” Tour to Bangor, Sunday, September 11 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater with special guest Joe Sumner. Also listen to Q 96.1 to win tickets on air.

Maine Savings Amphitheater/Waterfront Concerts Maine Savings Amphitheater/Waterfront Concerts loading...

Sting is a Legend

Sting was born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner on October 2, 1951. He was one of the driving forces of The Police, one of the biggest bands in rock music from 1977 - 1984.

Martyn Goddard/Evening Standard/Getty Images Martyn Goddard/Evening Standard/Getty Images loading...

Awards and Record Sales

Sting launched his solo career in 1985 and recorded hit after hit. He has 17 Grammy's and has won awards all over the globe. He is a musician, actor, innovator and incredible performer.

His record sales are astounding, selling over 100 million albums (combining The Police and solo records).

Where Did Sting Get his Name?

Sting got his nickname playing with the Phoenix Jazzmen in the mid 70’s when he was known for wearing a black and yellow jumpsuit. The bandleader thought he looked like a bee, and the name stuck, according to Wikipedia.

Getty Images/Getty Images for Greentech Festival Getty Images/Getty Images for Greentech Festival loading...

Sting's Net Worth

His net worth is around $400 million with some estimates as much as $550 million. In 2014, he said in Time magazine his kids should not expect to see any of the money when he’s gone.

Sting in Maine

The last time Sting played in Bangor was June 20, 2013. This is your chance to see him live in our home state.

John Parra/Getty Images John Parra/Getty Images loading...

How to Win Sting Tickets

Here's how to win a pair of Sting tickets with The Q 96.1 App for the show on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Bangor at Mane Savings Amphitheater.

Code Word

We’ll send a code word on the app, Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). Call the Q studio line directly as soon as you get it. Here’s the number 207-764-5600.

Caller #6 Wins

Be caller #6 with the code word and WIN! You get two tickets to see Sting on his “My Songs” Tour 2022.

Jo Hale/Getty Images Jo Hale/Getty Images loading...

Download the Q 96.1 App

Download the Q 96.1 App for free. Listen anywhere at any time. Win tickets. Get news and weather alerts. Read exclusive posts + more.

Get our free mobile app

App Settings

Check your settings to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts

On the home screen, select the three bars in the upper left hand corner of the screen

Press “Settings” in the drop down menu

On the next screen, select “Alert Settings”

Make sure “Exclusives” is ON. You’re all set and ready to go

Ticket Sales

Tickets are on sale Friday, April 1 for Sting at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Sunday, September 11, 2022. There are no presale tickets to the show.

This giveaway is part of Wicked Tickets with Q 96.1 WQHR. Listen on the radio, online and on the app for tickets to other shows coming soon.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Andrew Toth/Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Concert Info

Please read the terms and conditions from the Cross Insurance Center for all shows in Bangor, Maine. There is additional information on parking, rules and including the clear bag policy.

Willie Nelson on Tour in 2007 when he came to Presque Isle, Maine Willie Nelson came to the Forum in Presque Isle, Maine in 2007. It was his last time playing the Star City.