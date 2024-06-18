Win Tickets to Michael Franti in Bangor, Sunday June 23

Shout Out to the Winners

Congratulations to the winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.

Contest Expired

Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.

Original Contest

Win tickets to see Michael Franti with Trevor Hall and Bombargo at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday, June 23.

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’ll contact the winners.

Waterfront Concerts Waterfront Concerts loading...

Add Q 96.1 to Your Phone

Add Q 96.1 as a contact on your phone so you know we’re calling you to win. The number is 764-5600.

Enter to Win

More Info

For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.

