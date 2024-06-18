Win Tickets to Michael Franti in Bangor, Sunday June 23
Shout Out to the Winners
Congratulations to the winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.
Contest Expired
Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.
Original Contest
Win tickets to see Michael Franti with Trevor Hall and Bombargo at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday, June 23.
Easy to Win Tickets
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’ll contact the winners.
Add Q 96.1 to Your Phone
Add Q 96.1 as a contact on your phone so you know we’re calling you to win. The number is 764-5600.
Enter to Win
More Info
For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.
Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell
'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories
This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again.
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman