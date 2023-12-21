It would be safe to say that it's been a while since we've seen a storm the likes of what hit Maine last weekend. With destructive winds and drenching rain, last week's weather has left this state in quite a state, if you will.

Thousands are without power going into Christmas weekend. Streets are still blocked, and power lines are still down.

The clean-up effort has brought folks from all over the nation and even as far away as Canada to help.

Like many, I've been watching the destruction unfold with pictures and videos on the news and social media. But one particular picture of an aerial view of Costigan, Maine, the town where I lived when I was in grade school, brought up a memory of a similar situation that took place many years ago.

The picture was taken this week by the Maine Rangers. From the air, you can see the Penobscot River has decided to leave its confines and make its way across the street. Houses that would typically have a view of the water are currently full of water instead.

It was a similar scene almost 37 years ago when another massive storm hit Maine on April Fool's Day of 1987.

In this video, you can see the devastation the floodwaters had on the same area. Much like this storm, rivers all over the state flooded, leaving entire towns underwater.

Much like this storm, it wasn't just one spot that got hit, the storm left rivers all over the state flooded, and left entire towns underwater. Just look at these pictures The Portland Press Herald put together of the Flood of '87. Some of them are just mind-boggling.

Similarly, I think this storm will be one for the history books. The destruction it left, while perhaps not as bad as the flood of '87 in some spots, will certainly take time to repair.

Having also lived through another massive Maine weather event, the Ice Storm of '98, I know this about Maine people; We are resilient.

While it may not feel like it at the moment, because we're in the trenches, and still digging out from the mess Mother Nature left us with, we will get through this.

And much like during those epic storms of the past, this one has brought out some of the best in people; the people who are helping.

To those who are cleaning up, offering food and warmth to your neighbors, friends, and patrons...to those who are helping Maine reconnect to power and water, who are lending time and resources, who are helping to feed folks and keep them warm--you are the best part of this state. And it is your kindness, your decency and generosity that will help us get through this, and live to face another day of wild Maine weather.

Are there others who will take advantage of this situation in a bad way? Of course, there are, but there's more of the good than the bad. As there should be.

If you're still without power and need to get warm, or charge devices, here's a list of places that have offered space and resources. You can also call 211 to find a place in your area.

Here's hoping folks get the gift of power this holiday season, and can start to clean up and rebuild.

