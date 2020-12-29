Mainers Could Get Their $600 Stimulus Check Tonight

After months of battling it out in Washington DC, with the House and Senate signing off on it, President Trump finally signed off on the new $900 billion stimulus package on Sunday.

But, when will you be getting your money?

Soon. Very soon. In fact, it could already be in your account.

According to USA Today, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin sent out a tweet earlier tonight (December 29th) saying that a payment file has been delivered to the Federal Reserve and that the payments could arrive within the next few hours.

People with direct deposit could get their "check" as early as tonight. For those who do not have direct deposit, checks will be mailed starting Wednesday.

You can check the status of your payment with the IRS tracking site found HERE

Keep in mind, the income requirements for this second round of checks are tighter than the first round, so there is a chance you may not qualify.

Individuals who earned up to $75,000 in 2019 will get $600. Couples filing jointly who made up to $150,000 will get $1,200. This is about half of what most adults got during the first round of stimulus back in the spring. However, the per child payment is now $600, up from the $500 per child most of us got last spring.

In addition to signing off on the stimulus package, President Trump also asked for the amount to be increased to $2,000 per person. While that passed the House, it was stopped in the Senate.

We're curious... Have you got your stimulus deposit? Let us know by messaging us through Facebook or our app.