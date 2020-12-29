Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 590 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were seven deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 22,909 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 333. A total of 11,248 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 528 cases with 157 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 1,923 confirmed cases overall with 842 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 2,533 confirmed cases with 1,377 recoveries.

RELATED NEWS: Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).