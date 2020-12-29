Frankie Jonas Debuts New Tattoo for ‘Honorary Jonas Sister’ Tana Mongeau

Frankie Jonas has some unexpected new ink.

On Monday (December 28), the youngest Jonas Brother gave himself a tattoo of YouTuber Tana Mongeau's first name on his leg for a TikTok video.

It started when Mongeau shared a DM conversation between the two where she requested to become a Jonas sister. In return, he requested a résumé for "talking with my dad."

After he posted a video of him giving himself a tattoo on his arm and captioned it “#dmfortattooinquiries,” the 22-year-old YouTube star commented, "pls get my name [tattooed] now that i'm a jonas."

The Bonus Jonas, who has found recent viral fame on the platform, delivered by recording himself shaving his leg and tattooing "@Tana."

"I've been so massively successful lately that I wanted to do something that helped me stay grounded and reminded me of the fans," he jokingly said in the video. "So Tana Mongeau, sorry if I mispronounce your name, this one's for you. I hope it grows your account."

"THE BEST Jonas brother tattooed not only my name, but my @ name on his body," Mongeau replied. "Do i get his back, so for life i have a matching tattoo with a Jonas brother?? HELP I MUST BE DRUNK."

Frankie currently has 1.6 million followers and 28 million likes on the app.

Maybe Frankie will get tats for his actual Jonas sisters, Danielle, Sophie, and Priyanka, next.