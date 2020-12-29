Renters Face Deadline for Help as COVID-19 Infections Grow

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Renters have until Wednesday to apply for assistance from the Maine State Housing Authority.

The housing authority has paid out more than $11 million to cover rent for people affected by the pandemic.

As of Dec. 21, more than $8.5 million remained, but the agency believes most of it will be used.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections grew on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday in which many people traveled or gathered with families.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 590 new cases and seven more deaths.