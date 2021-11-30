Maine Woman Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison For Drug Trafficking

A 28-year-old East Machias woman was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Tuesday for possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Kayla Thistlewood to eight years and one month in prison and three years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty to the aggravated drug trafficking charges on April 28, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Court records show that on July 14, 2020, Thistlewood sold cocaine to a confidential informant in Washington County. On the evening of August 3, special agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency stopped Thistlewood’s SUV on Main Street in Baileyville and arrested her for the sale.

At the time of her arrest, agents said Thistlewood had her two young children, ages one and four, in the vehicle with her. During a search of the car, agents recovered 244 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 83 grams of crack cocaine, and $7,820 in United States currency. The drugs had a street value of over $70,000.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

Thistlewood was arrested again in January while out on probation for allegedly being a part of a cocaine trafficking ring in Hancock and Washington counties. Six others were charged after a traffic stop in Cherryfield turned up cocaine in the vehicle.