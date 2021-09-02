Maine Woman, Suspected of OUI, Leads Police on 100+ MPH Chase

According to WGME 13, a Maine woman is in custody following a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday.

Authorities say that 29-year-old Britney Smith from Buxton was apparently asleep in a vehicle in a driveway in Lyman on Alfred road on Wednesday morning. When deputies attempted to make contact wither her around 4:40 AM to figure out why she was sleeping in a car in an apparent random driveway, she awoke, showed signs of alcohol impairment and sped away.

Police opted to pursue the suspect because they deemed her a threat to not only herself but also the public. During the pursuit, speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour at times.

The suspect led police into Sanford where she was able to drive around a police roadblock. Smith then hit her brakes in an apparent attempt to have a deputy vehicle strike her. She eventually came to a stop in a driveway in Springvale on Pleasant Street. Though she had stopped, she still refused to exit the car. Authorities had no choice but to break a window on the car and take her out that way.

Britney Smith was taken into custody and charged with passing a police roadblock and eluding police. However more charges are likely according to officials. We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

