Maine To Offer $25+ Million For Winter Heating Relief

The last few mornings I have definitely felt it....the chill that winter is close by. Now, maybe you like winter, maybe you don't. Either way, knowing that all sources of heating this coming winter are on the rise is a daunting task for anyone.

Governor Janet Mills held a news conference yesterday to announce that over 25 million dollars will be used to offer heating relief for Mainers through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, all federal dollars, according to WCSH TV.

Gov. Mills said:

“The sad fact is that we are the most heating dependent, heating oil dependent state in the nation,”

Another issue that concerns many is that people are simply not asking for help. Only about 25% of families that are eligible utilize or even apply for heating assistance benefits.

A major focus will be on winterization to help reduce the over all cost of using fossil fuels to heat our homes.

Another focus will be on getting more people trained for jobs in the energy sector, According to Gov. Mills:

“Through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, we will expand incentives to help people weatherize their homes and keep more of their hard-earned money, and we will train more Maine people to work in our growing clean energy sector, creating new green jobs and strengthening our economy.”

The Governor's Energy Office also offers a resource guide that can help with winter season heating, CLICK HERE for more information.

