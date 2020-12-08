Maine to Change Covid-19 Investigations as Cases Surge

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The director of the Maine Center for Control and Prevention says a surge in cases of the coronavirus in the state has necessitated changes to the way it investigates new cases of the virus.

Until now, every person who tested positive for the virus received a notification from Maine CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the state is now going to conduct investigations for vulnerable groups and essential workers, such as people who are 65 or older or who work as health care providers or first responders.

He says the growing case burden in the state required Maine to redirect resources to people who face the heaviest risks.