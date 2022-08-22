Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 15-21

Here are a few of the incidents and accidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Police issue criminal summons to driver in Grand Isle traffic stop

On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand Isle when he observed a vehicle committing an infraction. Trooper Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and, after an investigation, found the driver has a revoked driver’s license, 11 sets of bail for driving offenses and 8 active warrants for his arrest, all for driving offenses. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAR and for VCR. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Vehicle crash north of Portage Lake after driver falls asleep

On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Desrosier responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 11, T14 R6 WELS. The driver, who had just flown in from Florida, was driving to Fort Kent, fell asleep, and went off the roadway crashing into the ditch. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended Florida driver’s license. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and got a ride to Fort Kent with the wrecker.

Driver arrested following traffic stop in New Limerick

On August 15th, Trooper Noah Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in New Limerick when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver has a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. The man was arrested on the warrant and brought to the Houlton Barracks where he was able to post bail. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Bomb team on standby during B-52 takeoff from Loring

On August 15th, Trooper David Barnard and other members of the Maine State Police Bomb Team were asked to assist with a B-52 plane that landed at [the former] Loring Air Force Base for a public viewing. The plane can be started by exploding canisters. The Bomb Team was asked to be on site in case if anything happened with the exploding canisters.

Suspect arrested in Woodland burglary

Trooper Ted Martin had investigated a complaint of a burglary in Woodland on July 3rd. As a result of the investigation, Trooper Martin obtained an arrest warrant for a Woodland man on the charges of burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, theft, terrorizing, and violation of conditional release. The offender is currently being held on a probation hold and was arrested on the warrant at the Aroostook County Jail by Trooper Hunter Cotton.

State Police investigate theft in Grand Isle

On August 19th, Trooper Roy responded to a theft at the Grand Isle Snowmobile Club. It appears someone entered the snowmobile club sometime during the night and stole a chainsaw as well as various clothing. The total value is approximately $800. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

