Maine State Police Arrest 16 Following Drug Investigation

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, sixteen people were arrested following a week-long drug investigation.

The release said, in part:

"On Sept. 14, 2020, Maine State Police executed a Search Warrant at 175 Rocky Road in the Town of Northport. The warrant came at the conclusion of a week-long investigation in Waldo County resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals for various charges including but not limited to Trafficking in Schedule drugs, Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin Possession, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Violation of Conditions of release."

The State Police had help in the investigation and execution of the warran. They were assisted by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department.

Most of those arrested were from the Mid-Coast of Maine. They include:

*Ryan Flannery 35, Stockton Springs –

Possession of Methamphetamine

Conditional Release Violation

*Candra Leckman 32, Augusta -

Possession of Methamphetamine

*Zachary Joseph 28, Searsport -

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic apparatus

Violation of Conditions of Release

*Maria Connors 32, Searsport -

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic apparatus

Violation of Conditions of Release

*Adam Barnes 34, Detroit -

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic apparatus

Violation of Conditions of Release

*Stephen Boyle 49, Northport -

Possession of Methamphetamine

Felon in Possession

*Philip McFadden 28, Northport -

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Possession of MDMA

*Kayla Garcelon 29, Searsport -

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Violations of Conditions of release

*Stacey Hughes 46, Northport -

Possession of Methamphetamine

*Caitlyn McFadden 26, Belfast -

Possession of Methamphetamine

*Tim Moody 29, Monroe - Possession of Methamphetamine

*Donald Resh 44, Searsport -

Possession of Methamphetamine

Violation of Conditions of release

*Charles Resh 42, Searsport -

Possession of Heroin

Joanna Mehuren 35, Searsmont -

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

*Michael Babineau 26, Searsport -

Violation of Conditions of Release

*Scott Swift 34, Belfast -

Aggravated Trafficking Methamphetamine

Aggravated Trafficking of Heroin

(Swift – Charged by Waldo S.O.) Refusing to submit to arrest or detention