Maine Sees 8th Snowmobile Death of The Year Wednesday Afternoon

Just last week we reported three different sled deaths almost back to back, sadly, we now have to report another.

According to WABI a Pennsylvania man is dead after crashing his snowmobile Wednesday afternoon in Mapleton, Maine.

The Maine Warden Service said he was 26 years old and crashed his sled near Pulcifur road and was then transported to the hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

This is Maine's 8th snowmobile death of the season and we're already above the yearly average.