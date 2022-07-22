Maine Seeing an Increase in Motorcycle Fatalities in 2022

Aroostook County Loves Motorcycles

With all the motorcycle enthusiasts in Aroostook County, Maine, it’s important to be aware of some of the recent reports of fatalities already in 2022.

Nothing is better than getting on some of northern Maine’s scenic roadways and going for a long ride or even a trip somewhere.

Safety is always the number one thing when getting out on your bike. This responsibility goes to the motorcycle riders as well as all drivers.

Motorcycle Fatalities

The numbers look like this so far this year in Maine, according to WGME.

In 2022, 21 people have already died in motorcycle accidents and collisions. That number is the total deaths in all of 2021.

In 2020, there were 29 people who died.

In 2019 there were 27 who were killed

Special Motorcycle Task Force

There are some things being done to look at the issues. A motorcycle task force has been put together at the state level to investigate and address the increasing numbers. There’s also many things people on bikes and people driving vehicles can do to help.

Safety Measures

There are many things to do for safety. Awareness is very important - for both the motorcyclist and drivers. One major issue being looked at is distracted driving. Helmets save lives. Wearing protective and reflective gear when riding.

Get our free mobile app

Look Out for Each Other

Look out for each other and remember there are a lot of motorcycles on the road in the summer. Take time to look in all directions and keep all of us safe and sound.