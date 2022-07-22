9-Year-Old Dies When Tree Falls on Car in Standish, Maine

Police say a 9-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon when a powerful storm that swept through the Standish, Maine area caused a large tree to fall onto the car she was in.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told NewsCenter Maine that the tragic accident took place at the Sebago Lake Family Campground as the family was preparing to leave.

Widespread Damage from Severe Thunderstorms Blocked Roads to Campground

Emergency crews were called to the campground around 4:25 p.m. but had trouble accessing the site because roads in the area were closed due to downed trees and power lines. The campground entrance on Route 114 was blocked by a toppled tree and EMTs had to stop the ambulance a considerable distance away and rush to the scene on foot.



WMTW reports police, emergency personnel, campers and neighbors worked together to clear trees and debris to reach the crushed vehicle. A chainsaw was used to remove the tree from the car and EMTs used the Jaws of Life to get to the young girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s name was not released but the sheriff’s office says she was from the town of Poland, Maine. No one else was seriously injured. The family's camper and another vehicle were severely damaged.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Sebago Fire and Rescue, Standish Fire and Rescue, the Maine Warden Service and the Baldwin Fire Department were all on the scene Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the powerful storm in the Lakes Region uprooted dozens of trees, damaging numerous vehicles, campers and homes.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.