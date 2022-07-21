Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

Thinkstock

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner.

Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming.

Ouellette said a young man pulled the girl out of the water and up on to the sandy beach, calling out for help.

The child was apparently unresponsive and several people, "mostly young women in swimsuits," rushed to help and gathered around the girl to try to perform CPR, the paper reported.

A photo of the scene that Ouellette took shows a small group of people kneeling or crouching around the girl,” the Sun Journal reported.

Ouellette said she believes they were able to get a pulse before Turner Rescue arrived around 3 p.m.  EMT’s took over life-saving measures and the unidentified girl was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Turner Rescue Chief Lisa Bennett said the girl is expected to recover. This article will be update as we learn more.

15 Dog-Friendly Campgrounds in Maine

What's better than camping in a beautiful state? Camping with your four-legged friends!

Illegal To Do This At Maine Beaches

It's summertime and we're all heading to Maine's beautiful beaches. But, there are things that are illegal to do at Maine Beaches so, in order to be helpful, I made of list of some of these weird things that you cannot do at Maine beaches.
Filed Under: Bear Pond, girl rescued, maine, Turner
Categories: Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top