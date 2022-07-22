Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly high at the box office. The long-awaited sequel to the massive 1986 blockbuster has now entered the top ten movies of all-time in the United States. It also just passed the first Avengers movie, one of the biggest movies ever, on that same list.

After the latest daily box-office numbers were added to its tally, Top Gun: Maverick had grossed $623.8 million in the U.S. compared with The Avengers’ $623.3 million in the U.S. Keep in mind that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame still rank higher on the all-time domestic box office list than Maverick.

In fact, let’s take a look at the current all-time box office top ten:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $936.6 million Avengers: Endgame - $858.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home - $804.7 million Avatar - $760.5 million Black Panther - $700.4 million Avengers: Infinity War - $678.8 million Titanic - $659.3 million Jurassic World - $653.4 Top Gun: Maverick - $623.8 million The Avengers - $623.3 million

Internationally, Top Gun: Maverick still has a ways to go to catch The Avengers, which grossed $1.5 billion worldwide compared to Top Gun’s $1.24 billion. (Top Gun is currently 20th on the all-time worldwide list while The Avengers ranks #9.) But The Avengers has been out of theaters for a decade and Top Gun continues to add more money to its total every weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in theaters around the country, and around the world. Tom Cruise’s next movie, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 opens in theaters on July 14, 2023. It will be interesting to see where Top Gun winds up on these all-time lists by then. Could it pass Titanic? That would be something.

