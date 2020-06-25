Next time we take a cruise through the countryside in Somerset County, we'll be reminded to honor the life of Corporal Eugene Cole. His life was tragically cut short while on duty two years ago this past April.

Somerset County Sheriff's dept. via Facebook

According to the Maine Department of Transportation Facebook page, a length of road along Routes 139 and 201A in Fairfield, Norridgewock, and Madison will now have signs posted identifying the area as The Corporal Eugene Cole Way.

Here are some solemn pictures from today's dedication ceremony and sign installation by the Maine DOT.