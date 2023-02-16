Embden Pond Snow Fest This Saturday

How about a family road trip for a winter snow fest this weekend.

Gas up the car, Dad. We're heading to Embden Pond Snow Fest for some safe winter fun for the fam.

The event is this Saturday. You are encouraged to come by foot, snowshoes, skis, snowmobile, dogsled, or oh yeah, your car.

Snow Fest is put on by the Embden Pond Association and the Embden Travelers Snowmobile Club. And it is all about having fun outdoors in winter weather. And doesn't that make for a great day.

Embden Pond Boat Launch is where to be this Saturday the 18th, between Noon and 2 p.m.

The event will include an Ice Fishing demonstration,

and a curling rink,

And corn hole, and snow castles, forts and sculptures. Volleyball too.

Food includes chili and stew and of course desserts. If it’s cold, there is a fire pit, and there will be hot chocolate too. And to participate it is free, but there are donation jars

Happy Weekend. Enjoy some winter weather outside fun. Spring is coming before we know it.